Kichcha Sudeepa’s 'Phantom' Has TV Actor Neetha Ashok As The New Entrant, Watch Teaser

The makers of Kichcha Sudeepa's much-awaited film, Phantom has roped in TV actor Neetha Ashok to play a pivotal part. The actor has earlier enticed the audience with her performance in TV shows like Neelambari, Yashode, and Naa Ninna Bidalaare. The makers released a new motion teaser which introduces Neetha's character from the film.

Neetha Ashok to play Aparna Ballal in Phantom

The teaser has the director of the movie, Anup Bhandari, revealing some details about her character. Neetha will be essaying the role of Aparna Ballal in the movie wherein her character will be fondly referred to as Panna. The teaser opens up to Neetha's character standing in the middle of a huge opening against the backdrop of an intriguing and misty silhouette. Sporting a maroon kurta, Neetha can be seen holding a camera in her hand.

The director of the movie Anup can be seen introducing Neetha as Aparna in the movie. He reveals that her character has a knack for adventures and is eager to unravel the mysteries around her. He goes on to then welcome the actor into the 'World Of Phantom.' Sudeep also took to his social media to share the teaser introducing Neetha in the Phantom cast. Take a look at it.

About the movie, Phantom

Neetha has already started shooting for the action and adventure flick. The movie Phantom stars Sudeep as Viktanth Rona. It is being bankrolled by Manjunath Gowda and Shalini Arts. According to a news report in Indian Express, the makers of the film have set up a temporary camp at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad for the shoot of the movie. Phantom was also one of the first movies from Sandalwood which had resumed the shooting from July 16, 2020.

The makers have completed almost 40 percent of the movie over the last month. The film, Phantom will also mark the first collaboration of Sudeep with director Anup. Ajaneesh Lokanath will be composing the music for the movie. The reins of the art department have been taken by Shivakumar while William David will be the cinematographer of the movie.

