Sushant's fan shares video message by lighting diya outside his residence, Shweta reacts

Exactly five months ago, the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had left the nation and his fans around the world in disbelief. The date ‘14th’ since then brings back hard memories for the late actor’s family, fans and friends, who have marked the event with various tribute gestures. With Diwali also being marked on Saturday, a fan’s gesture of lighting a diya outside his residence, where he breathed his last, left SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti emotional.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister on fan’s gesture

A Sushant Singh Rajput fan lit a diya at the gate of Mount Blanc in Mumbai’s Bandra, where he had passed away on June 14. SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video where the fan is heard saying, “Today is November 14, and it’s been five months since Sushant Singh Rajput left us." "Wishing you all a Happy Diwali, today is Children’s Day as well. Sushant was also a child of India," she also said, holding a placard. She continued, "We have faith in the judiciary, government and on the Supreme Court. In the manner in which you ordered a CBI investigation and also ordered the release of Arnab Goswami, we want that Sushant and Disha Salian also receive justice." "We have to continue raising our voice, because if something wrong, then we should fight for it. It is our responsibility, because nation is above all and we all youngsters need to support it. I have full faith in CBI and wish that they resolve it soon and arrest the culprits,” the 'SSRian' continued.

Shweta conveyed her gratitude for the ‘beautiful gesture’ and said that she had come to know about it from her friends. She added that such gestures reminded of the love and care that are in the hearts of people and the existence of God.

Using hashtags like 'Love Is God' and 'Justice 4 Sushant', she agreed with the fan on having ‘full faith in our system’ and ‘raising our voices until justice is served.’

Shweta had previously urged fans to make Diwali ‘Sushant wali’, urging them to buy diyas and other items from the poor, and distribute sweets among the underprivileged, as the Chhichhore star also loved to help people.

As a fan dedicated a diya in the name of Sushant and his family, Shweta conveyed her gratitude.

Tributes for Sushant

Tributes continued to pour in for Sushant. Sushant’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar was among those who led a protest march in Kolkata recently. The Central Bureau of Investigation is still probing the case, amid numerous inconsistencies and loopholes raised by fans, politicians, and film celebrities.

