Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu tweets to 'SSRians' on Diwali, says 'Miss u Bhai'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been the most vocal as the family raised the demand for ‘justice for SSR’. The late actor’s other sisters might not have been that frequent with their posts on social media, but their occasional messages have made an impact among their fans. One such post recently was from SSR’s sister Meetu Singh, who wished ‘SSRians’ on the occasion of Diwali.

READ: Sushant's Niece Mallika & Close Friend Samuel Hoakip Remember Him On Diwali; Share Pics

Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh’s message to fans on Diwali

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh wished 'SSRians' on Diwali, and acknowledged their support for the family during the ‘hard times.’ She urged them to have a ‘great Diwali’ by nurturing and cherishing the love from their close ones and termed it as the ‘real treasure of life.’ In an emotional conclusion, she wrote that she missed her ‘Bhai.'

Happy Diwali to all the SSRians and to those who have supported and are still supporting our family through these hard times. Have a great Diwali, nurture and cherish the love given to you by your near and dear ones. That is the real treasure of life.

Miss u Bhai. — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) November 14, 2020

Meetu Singh was the only sister of Sushant who was living in Mumbai. She had spent a few days with the Chhichhore star at his residence, right before his untimely demise on June 14.

She had also been seen at the hospital during Sushant's post-mortem and other formalities. Her statement was also recorded by Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, that has been investigating the case.

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Drops His Video With Younger Fudge; Fans Love Cute Bonding

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh reacted to Meetu Singh's message and wished her an ‘SSR wali Diwali.’

Happy ssr wali Diwali to u too di — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 14, 2020

This was about fans deciding to mark Diwali, which coincided with five months of the death of Sushant, by honouring him. His sister Shweta had also urged fans to buy diyas or candles from poor sellers or distribute sweets among the needy. Numerous fans paid tributes by lighting diyas in Sushant and his family’s name, to which Shweta had also reacted with gratitude.

Thank you 🙏❤️ https://t.co/XLJm5FQM9N — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 13, 2020

This is apart from protests still being held, seeking ‘justice’ for Sushant. SSR’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarka led one such gathering in Kolkata.

READ:Sushant's Fan Shares Video Message By Lighting Diya Outside His Residence, Shweta Reacts

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Chant 'justice', '302' Slogans As They Protest In Kolkata

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.