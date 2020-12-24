Kim Sharma Comes Up With Hilarious Reaction Over Night Curfew In Maharashtra

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma was quick to respond, when a few days back, in a big development, the Maharashtra government announced that a night curfew will be imposed in all cities from December 22 to January 5, 2021. A day after the news broke, that is on December 22, Kim Sharma shared a collage of two pictures featuring her in a cheetah print dress. In the left photo, Kim Sharma was seen enjoying her drink while in the right-corner picture, she was seen looking away from the glass of her drink. Giving the context of the two pictures, the actor wrote, "Did I hear #curfew", in the caption, along with a hashtag, which read, "End of Decembering". Scroll down to take a look at Kim Sharma's Instagram post.

Kim Sharma's reaction to night curfew:

The picture received an overwhelming response on the internet as many of her fans went gaga over her looks. Meanwhile, Kim's humour gave a good laugh to many of her followers. Interestingly, a user wrote, "Why u gotta be so hot", while another asserted, "Cheetah on the bar!".

Night curfew in Maharashtra

On Monday, the Maharashtra govt announced a night curfew, this implies that the movement of people for non-essential purposes shall be prohibited from 11 pm to 6 am. This comes after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the preventive measures to halt the spread of COVID-19. Moreover, flyers from European and West Asian countries arriving in the state shall have to undergo 14 days of institutional quarantine.

Night curfew in Karnataka

Following the Maharastra government's decision, on Wednesday, Karnataka too announced an 11 pm – 5 am night curfew in the state in an effort to ensure that a new strain of COVID-19 discovered in the UK does not spread during the Christmas and New Year period. The decision followed a meeting, attended by the Chief Minister, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and members of the state technical advisory committee. The curfew in the state will be imposed from December 24 to January 2.

