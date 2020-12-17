Kim Sharma Says She Is Marooned On An Island Without "you" In Her Recent Insta Post

Kim Sharma recently took to her Instagram and posted a picture from her tropical vacation. Her travel photos are quite popular among her fans as seen on her Instagram. Today she has posted yet another picture from her current vacation from the ocean and fans can't stop gushing over her. See her post and read the details here.

READ MORE: Kim Sharma Misses Beach In Throwback Pic; Yuvraj Singh Steals Limelight With Funny Comment

See Kim Sharma's Instagram post which she recently uploaded

Kim Sharma who made her Bollywood debut in the film Mohabattein is quite famous for her travel photos on Instagram. The actor was in Goa just a month ago according to her Instagram stories. It won't be wrong to say that Kim is a beach person and loves taking tropical vacations. The celebrity favourite of 2020, the island of Maldives is where Kim Sharma is taking her break. She recently posted a picture on her Instagram in which you can see Kim Sharma sitting on a surfboard and looking into the oblivion. The photo is clicked from the ocean and a few boats can be spotted in the background as well. Kim is wearing a bikini and a pair of aviators in this photo. She even paid the credits to Muskan Chanana for clicking this picture of hers. Kim wrote the caption that suggests being stranded on an island without a certain someone. See the post here.

READ MORE: Kim Sharma Makes A Splash With Her 'Sunday Swim' Post On Instagram

READ MORE:Did You Know Harshvardhan Rane And Kim Sharma Were Once Rumoured To Be In A Relationship?

How did the netizens react to this picture?

Fans of Kim Sharma were in awe after seeing this picturesque photo. Fans lefts numerous comments with a trail of emojis and appreciation. An Instagram user wrote, "Awesome ocean". While another user said, "stunning as always". See the comments here.

READ MORE: Kim Sharma Stuns At The Beach In An All-black Bikini, Says 'Dreaming'

Kim Sharma's caption said, "Marooned on an ðŸ without you". The "you" in this context is a mystery unknown. According to the interview in 2018 with Hindustan times, Harshavardhan Rane opened up about his relationship with Kim Sharma. Although in October 2020 the actor spoke to DNA about his upcoming projects and during the same interview, he spoke about his relationship with the actor and revealed that the two have parted their ways and are no longer together.

READ MORE: Remember When Harshvardhan Rane Confirmed Dating Rumours With Kim Sharma? Read More

IMAGE CREDITS: @KIMSHARMAOFFICIAL IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.