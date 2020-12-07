Kim Sharma Stuns At The Beach In An All-black Bikini, Says 'Dreaming'

Kim Sharma recently took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself in an all-black beachwear. She complimented her look with reflectors and ditched makeup. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "In anticipation..... #saturdaydreaming." As soon as her Instagram post was up, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "As always gorgeous." Another fan penned, "Super click." Many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on Kim's bikini photo.

Kim Sharma's bikini pics

In October, Kim posted yet another stunning photo from the beach. She sported a multi-coloured bikini and opted for messy waves. "What’s better than a day at the beach? #notmuch #flashback," she wrote on Instagram. Soon, Yuvraj Singh dropped an amusing comment on her post. He wrote, "Gaon basaa nahi basta lekar pahunch gai hain madam" which roughly translates to, (You've yet not settled your village and you've still carried your bag and settled at the beach). Others including Varun Bahl, Patralekhaa, Preeti Jhangiani, also dropped comments on the pic.

Earlier, she posted a pic from her vacation diaries in Goa. She was seen sporting a yellow bodysuit with a pair of quirky sunglasses. It looked like she was all set to go surfing. "Even #monday feels like this in Goa," she wrote. Kim Sharma's photos garnered much love from fans.

Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the celluloid for quite some time now, her Instagram posts garner attention from many. She was last seen in the movie, Yagam, alongside Navdeep and Bhumika Chawla. She is known for her work in movies like Tom, Dick, and Harry, Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, among others.

Her film titled Mohabbatein, alongside an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Sheirgill, Preeti Jhangiani, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh and others received massive love from the audience. The movie yet remains fresh in the hearts of fans and often airs on television as well. The music of the film was given by Jatin-Lalit.

