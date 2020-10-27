Kim Sharma Misses Beach In Throwback Pic; Yuvraj Singh Steals Limelight With Funny Comment

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma recently took to social media and shared a throwback picture of herself hanging out freely. The old photo from one of her vacations feature the actor wearing a striped bikini and holding a surfboard at sea. However, cricketer Yuvraj Singh stole the limelight with his hilarious comment on the post. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about Kim Sharma’s bikini photo on the photo-sharing platform.

Kim Sharma's bikini photo gets a hilarious comment from Yuvraj Singh

Kim Sharma has been treating her fans with throwback pictures of herself on different social media platforms. She took to Instagram and posted an old vacation photo through her official handle on October 24, 2020, Saturday. The actor went on the nostalgia trip. Kim Sharma’s bikini photo features her in a striped beachwear with multiple shades and a well-toned body. She is gazing at the scenic views while posing for the capture. Just like most of Kim Sharma’s photos, this one also shows her holding a surfboard.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, the actor remembered beach trips before the pandemic. She wrote, “What’s better than a day at the beach? #notmuch #flashback ðŸŒŠ” (sic). Check out Kim Sharma’s bikini photo on the photo-sharing platform below:

Also read: Kim Sharma Makes A Splash With Her 'Sunday Swim' Post On Instagram

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Teases New Project With Pankaj Tripathi, Says ‘cannot Reveal Details’

Response to Kim Sharma's photos

Within a couple of days of sharing the social media post, Kim Sharma garnered more than 36, 800 likes, and over 393 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response to the throwback picture. While Varun Bahl, Patralekhaa, and Preeti Jhangiani applauded the capture, Yuvraj Singh grabbed eyeballs with his funny comment. He trolled Kim Sharma by writing, “Gaon basaa nahi basta lekar pahunch gai hain madam ðŸ¤£”. Meanwhile, many others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, fire, kisses, hugs, and crackers, to name a few. Check out some of the responses to Kim Sharma’s bikini photo on Instagram:

Also read: Kim Sharma Shares Throwback Picture Of The 'Sharma Girls' Taken Nearly 22 Years Ago

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.