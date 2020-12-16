Remember When Harshvardhan Rane Confirmed Dating Rumours With Kim Sharma? Read More

Remember when Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane made headlines for dating each other? Harshvardhan Rane had confirmed their relationship in the year 2018 in an interview and that he did not have anything to hide. Read further ahead to find out more about their relationship.

Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma Relationship

Back in December 2018, actor Harshvardhan Rane in an interview with the Hindustan Times opened up about dating Kim Sharma which the rumour mills had been talking about for months. The actors who had not shared the news of being together earlier were spotted together on several occasions and papped around the city. In the interview, Rane revealed that he was obviously dating Kim and that he's got nothing to hide.

The actor mentioned that he is an 'open yet private person' and that his relationship is a personal space for him. He further added that there is nothing to hide and that he has never chosen to hide information about him, and that he doesn’t talk about things so as to respect the other person’s privacy too. Harshvardhan said how everyone already knows about his relationship since the paps always capture such things and they don’t stay hidden for always; adding that he ran away from home at a young age and has also worked at STD booths and cyber café’s which he never hid.

When further asked that if this means he is not denying his relationship with Kim, he added that there was nothing to deny and that they are seen everywhere. He said that the two have kept nothing hidden so far but since this was not work-related, he doesn’t know what and how much to talk about it. Both the actor’s Instagram feeds had pictures of them together which are now deleted.

However, recently in October 2020, Rane confirmed in an interview with DNA that the two have parted ways. He told the outlet that relationships are something that he can not handle and that that he 'doesn’t have that in his DNA'. The actor also mentioned how the cinema is his love story and his relationship and wished that director Bejoy Nambiar keeps on making movies that he gets to be a part of.

