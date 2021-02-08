Kim Sharma Is An Absolute 'dessertarian' And Here's The Proof, See Pictures

Kim Sharma spent her Sunday as a complete cheat day. She posted a picture in which she can be seen hogging on her favourite desserts. Since she couldn’t choose one, she ordered two of them. The actress loves sweets and here's proof. Read ahead to know more.

Kim Sharma's Instagram post

In the post, Kim can be seen in a blue bikini and a brown hat. Her hair was left loose and she posed towards the camera. Two types of desserts can be seen on the table in front of her. She captioned her post saying that when one is in doubt, one should order both. Take a look at the picture as well as the comments that followed.

Kim Sharma's photos

Earlier to this, Kim shared another post with a handful of sweets. In the picture, she can be seen with the traditional sweets of Makar Sankranti while dressed in a blue and white salvaar kameez and flashing a pretty smile towards the camera. In her caption, she wished her fans for the festival.

The actress is a pure foodie and often shares the same on Instagram. Earlier, she shared a picture in which she can be seen inside a bakery. She was seen in a white frock and opted for a pink purse. She posed for the camera with all smiles as there were desserts all around her. She captioned her post with a quote by Bill Watterson that read, “I’m not a vegetarian, I’m a dessertarian!”

Kim has a sweet tooth and shared another set of pictures in which she can be seen enjoying Modaks. She opted for the Indo western look and wore silver earrings. She was seen holding a plate full of modaks and added a funny caption saying that modak had no calories.

Kim Sharma's career

Kim Sharma made her acting debut with the Bollywood film Mohabbatein in 2000. She was last seen in the movie, Yagam (2010) with Navdeep and Bhumika Chawla. She is known for films such as Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and more.

