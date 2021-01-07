Kim Sharma Shares Picture With Her 'OG' Preeti Jhangiani, Fan Says 'Mohabattein Nostalgia'

Kim Sharma took to her Instagram feed today on January 7, 2021, to share pictures from her dinner night with friends in Mumbai yesterday. The comments under the post are flooded with love as one of her companions was Preeti Jhangiani, her Mohabbatein co-star who played Kiran. Take a look at the pictures and what the fans have to say.

Kim Sharma’s dinner date with Preeti Jhangiani

Actor Kim Sharma has shared a couple of pictures from her recent dinner date with friends in Mumbai on her Instagram feed, today on January 7, 2021. The pictures that Kim shared were taken with Preeti Jhangiani, who was also her co-star in Mohabattein and played the role of Kiran opposite Jimmy Shergill. The two were all smiles as they posed with each other and had some good times.

Kim wrote along with the pictures, “My OG” followed by mentioning Preeti and the hashtag #aboutlastnight along with the dancing girls emoji. The post has received a lot of love and has been liked over 4.6k times since it was uploaded 2 hours ago. The comments are full of love for the two, especially from the fans of the movie Mohabbatein. Take a look at some of them here.

Kim also shared some pictures with Preeti in her Instagram stories. The former was seen wearing a black shirt with brown leather shorts, and statement necklace plus belt with a pair of heels. Preeti chose to wear a white satin shirt, with black pants, a pair of tan heels and hoop earrings. Take a look at them here.

Preeti also took to her Instagram today to share the pictures from their dinner night. She wrote along with the pictures, “Dinner and Gossip” and tagged Kim Sharma along with it. The pictures have received love on Preeti’s profile too and have over 4k likes. Kim Sharma also commented on the post and wrote, “Best time’s every time” followed by a red heart.

