Kim Sharma Rings In 41st Birthday In Goa, Shares Glimpse From Bash

Kim Sharma turned a year older on January 21. She celebrated her special day at The Project Cafe Goa and shared a glimpse from her party. In the pic, Kim donned a shimmer skirt and teamed her outfit with a black crop top. She left her hair loose and posed for the camera.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to me #41." As soon as Kim Sharma's birthday post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Happy Birthday Kimi. God bless you #41 born to shine," whereas another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most adorable gorgeous beautiful actress." Many also complimented her looks and wrote, "41 doesn't look like this, are you sure you are not 30." Fans flooded the comments section with hearts and awestruck emoticons.

Kim Sharma turns 41

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Thanks Director Ramin Bahrani For 'The White Tiger'

Earlier, she shared a bunch of photos from a cruise in Goa and expressed excitement about her birthday. "Excited and waiting for you ... pre-birthday feels," she wrote. Kim wore a satin two-piece and ditched makeup. She is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her whereabouts on Instagram. In another post, she relaxed on the hammock in a pair of pink and yellow shorts.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Fulfils Chrissy Teigen's Wish; Gives Her A Follow Back On Twitter

Also Read | Parineeti Celebrates SSR's 35th Birth Anniversary With Pic From 'Shuddh Desi Romance' Days

Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the celluloid for quite some time now, her Instagram posts garner attention from many. She was last seen in the movie, Yagam, alongside Navdeep and Bhumika Chawla. She is known for her work in films like Tom, Dick, and Harry, Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, among others.

The comedy-drama, Tom, Dick, and Harry, often airs on television. Her film titled Mohabbatein, alongside an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Shefali Shah, Parzan Dastur, Jimmy Sheirgill, Preeti Jhangiani, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh and others received lots of love from the audience. The cinematography is done by Manmohan Singh.

Also Read | When Vidya Balan Revealed Her 'defence Mechanism' Against Sexual Harassment In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.