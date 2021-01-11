Kim Sharma Shares A 'Shady Sunday' Pic From Her Maldives Vacay; See Photo

On January 10, 2021, Kim Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself enjoying the sunshine. In the picture, she can be seen slaying her look in a black bikini. The actor took a vacay in the Maldives last month and since then has been giving major holiday vibes to her fans and followers. Many of her fans couldn’t stop drooling over the beauty as they dropped lovely comments.

Kim Sharma shares a throwback picture from Maldives vacay

In the picture, Kim can be seen wearing a black coloured bikini and a pair of black aviator sunglasses. She wore minimal make-up and styled her hair in half updo bun. Kim captioned the picture as, “Shady ‘#Sunday’”. As soon as she uploaded the picture, her fans flooded her comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Singer Vishal Dadlani asked in the comment, “Jawbreaker?” One of her fans commented, “Magnificent” with several shining star emoticons. Another fan called her ‘superhot’ and dropped fire emoticons. A netizen complimenting her beauty wrote, “Really your beauty has got control over time. Still so gorgeous” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one simply called her ‘beautiful’ and dropped a red heart.

Kim Sharma's photos

Fitness enthusiast Kim is an active Instagram user and often treats her fans with snippets from her personal life too. Kim has been giving major vacay goals to her fans and followers as she shared pictures from her latest vacay. In her another recent post, she can be wearing a multicoloured dress and a pair of brown shades. She kept her hair loose and flaunted her bright smile while posing for the camera. In the caption, she wrote, “Weekend in sight ‘#fridayfeels’” with an orange emoticon.

On January 2, 2021, Kim posted a pair of beautiful pictures wearing a golden coloured monokini. She tied her hair in a low ponytail and wore minimal make-up. She completed her look by adding brown shades. Kim penned, “Saturday> OK I’m ready…” in the caption. The place tagged in the picture was InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort. Many fans complimented her beauty. A fan commented, “So cute and beautiful” with several red hearts.

