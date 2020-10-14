Kim Sharma Makes A Splash With Her 'Sunday Swim' Post On Instagram

Actor Kim Sharma is living the best time of her life in Goa. She has been sharing few pictures from her vacation on social media, every now and then. Kim Sharma loves enjoying her time by the pool and seems to be making the most of it as she shows off her perfectly sculpted body in her ‘Sunday Swim’ post. Check out some of Kim Sharma's monokini pictures, that will give you major travel goals.

Kim Sharma has a blast in Goa

Kim Sharma looked stunning in her orange monokini, with an animal print on it. The actor happily posed for pictures with a surfboard as she enjoyed swimming in the pool. Kim Sharma looked stylish as she let her hair down and posed for a picture in a pair of sunglasses. Sharing a picture from her 'Sunday swim' on Monday, Kim Sharma wrote, "Even Monday feels like this in Goa".(sic)

Kim Sharma is a complete water baby and her various Instagram posts are a proof. She often shares pictures of her enjoying by the pool. During the lockdown, Kim Sharma shared a picture of herself by the pool, in a colourful bikini. She also shared a few pictures in a white bikini, looking gorgeous. Check out some of her pictures below.

Kim Sharma made her debut in Bollywood with the film Mohabbatein. Apart from playing key roles in several Bollywood films, Kim Sharma has also been a part of several brand endorsements. The 40-year-old actor travelled to Goa a few days back and returned to Mumbai yesterday, as mentioned in her Instagram story.

During the lockdown, Kim Sharma enjoyed most of her time working out. She took up a workout challenge and would share her workout pictures every day. She would also share throwback pictures from the days she spent wandering around in nature. Kim Sharma, who lived in Mumbai throughout the lockdown, also spent a lot of her free time with her pet dog. She would share videos and pictures while giving him a bath or training him.

