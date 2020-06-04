Kim Sharma Shares Throwback Picture Of The 'Sharma Girls' Taken Nearly 22 Years Ago

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture with her family. Kim Sharma who made her Bollywood debut with the film Mohabbatein has been treating her fans with some inspirational quotes while being in the lockdown. She has also been sharing throwback pictures from her childhood on her social media account. Check out the latest picture shared on Kim Sharma’s Instagram.

In Kim Sharma’s photos, she is seen wearing a blue coloured sari with a white coloured border. She wore a green coloured contrasting necklace and a pair of dangling earrings. She left her hair open and smiled at the camera. In the series of pictures shared by the actor, she is seen beaming at the camera in both the picture.

In the second picture, Kim Sharma’s father joins the ‘Sharma Girls’ and looks adorably at her. Kim Sharma’s Instagram post also urges her fans to look at her father, who looks at his daughter affectionately. Kim Sharma is a vision to behold in traditional attire. In her social media post, Kim Sharma mentioned that she is a feminist because she was raised by parents who themselves were feminist.

Kim Sharma mentioned that the picture was taken more than two decades ago. While posting the picture on her social media, Kim Sharma mentioned, "Forget about the 5 of us, spare a moment for my Father. When someone asks me if I’m a feminist, I say, yes naturally I was raised by two. #tbt #1998 #sharmagirls." [sic]

A week back, Kim Sharma shared a picture of herself when she was just 17 years old. In the picture, she is seen holding and sporting an all-black outfit. A calf that she called buttercup was also seen in the picture. Kim Sharma mentioned that the picture must have been taken in 1997. While posting the picture, she wrote, "Baby me (17) with baby buttercup and baby Armaan #tbt circa 1997." [sic]

Kim Sharma also shared a picture of herself when she was merely a toddler. In the black and white picture, Kim Sharma is seen wearing a light coloured dress, she had her hair tied up in pigtails. Kim Sharma stated that the throwback picture was taken in 1983. She wrote, "Keeping it sharp since forever #tbt 1983 #day58." [sic]

