Yuvraj Singh's 1-year Retirement Anniversary Makes Kim Sharma Respond With One Word

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's alleged ex-flame Kim Sharma recently hailed the cricketer after he completed his one year of his retirement from cricket. Last year, Yuvraj Singh decided to call time on his glorious career which spanned for 19 years. During his playing days, Yuvraj Singh played a major role in India lifting the T20 World Cup in South Africa and 2011 World Cup in India.

Also read: Gautam Gambhir Lavishly Praises Yuvraj Singh On 1st Anniversary Of Retirement

Yuvraj Singh retirement: Kim Sharma's positive message for former cricketer

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma, who is still good friends with the former cricketer, decided to wish Yuvraj Singh on Instagram and called him ‘Greatest of All Time’, albeit while using the acronym ‘GOAT’. Kim Sharma and Yuvraj Singh had reportedly dated for four years before parting ways. It was believed that Yuvraj’s mother disapproved of her son's relationship with Kim Sharma. However, Yuvraj got over Kim Sharma and after being single for many years, married another Bollywood actor, Hazel Keech.

On Wednesday, Twitter was flooded with messages from fans following the one-year completion of the Yuvraj Singh retirement news. The cricketer decided to thank his well-wishers for the love they continue to shower upon him even after his retirement. He even wrote that he was overwhelmed and grateful for their messages as cricket will always be his life and his admirers will be an irreplaceable part of him.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Called 'dude On The Field And In Real Life' By Wife Hazel Keech In Tweet

Not only Kim Sharma, but Yuvraj Singh 's wife Hazel Keech also posted heartfelt message on the Yuvraj Singh retirement anniversary. Hazel Keech, in her message, wrote that she is proud of the things he has achieved for this country and the MissYouYuvi hashtag showed how he inspired millions of his fans around the world. Hazel Keech further said that she is proud to stand beside her husband for life.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Posts Heartfelt Tweet On 'first Cricket Crush' Yuvraj Singh's 1st Retirement

Yuvraj Singh retirement: Gautam Gambhir praises former teammate

Gautam Gambhir on Thursday took to Instagram and hailed Yuvraj Singh by posting a picture of himself and Yuvraj Singh during their playing days on the one-year anniversary of the Yuvraj Singh retirement occasion. In his caption, Gambhir described Yuvraj Singh as a “true champion” both on and off the field and expressed his admiration for the all-rounder.

Also read: Yuvraj Singh Participates In Punjab Govt's 'Mission Fateh' With COVID-19 Advice: Watch

In response, the Punjab-based cricketer thanked Gautam Gambhir and described the dashing opening batsman as “Man of finals!”. Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir were instrumental in India’s triumphs at both the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cups.