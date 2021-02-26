Kim Sharma Misses Her Italy Vacay As She Gives Fans A Virtual Tour; See Glorious Pics

Mohabbatein fame Kim Sharma is well-known among her Instagram family for her travel pictures. The actor often takes to social media to shared intriguing details about her whereabouts online with fans. Following the same, on Friday, February 26, the actor evoked wanderlust in the minds of netizens with her new throwback picture.

Kim Sharma’s vacation throwback photo

In the photo shared by her, Kim shared a slew of stunning pictures from her previous Italy trip. From sunbathing on a boat to enjoy viewing beautiful monuments, the post features her doing it all. Along sharing a virtual glimpse of her trip, the actor also gave major fashion goals to her fans. Be it following the polka dot trend to slaying in gorgeous dresses, the post boasts of her elegant yet chic wardrobe. Here’s taking a virtual look at the actor’s Italy vacation:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, followers of the diva couldn’t control themselves from heaping praises for the actor. While some called her ‘pretty’, for many other the virtual trip was just ‘beautiful’. Heart and smiley emoticons flooded the comment section of the post. Take a look at it below:

This isn’t the first time when Kim’s vacation picture has created a buzz on Instagram. Previously, her bikini pictures from Goa gave major holiday goals to netizens. From enjoying a pool to embracing beaches, her IG profile is proof that Kim is a complete water baby. Check out her vacation photos here:

Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the celluloid for quite some time, however, her Instagram posts enable her to stay connected with her fan army. She rose to fame by starring alongside Jimmy Sheirgill in Mohabbtein. She is known for films such as Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and more. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in the year 2010. Ever since then, she has taken a hiatus from the showbiz world.

