Sara Ali Khan Grooves To 'Saath Samundar Paar' In This Throwback Video; Watch

During this time of lockdown, many celebrities have posted throwback pictures and videos reminiscing their vacations. Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan too has been treating fans with interesting posts on social media amid the lockdown. Her iconic Saat Samundar Paar dance video, has been re-shared again by choreographer Rajendra Singh.

Rajendra Singh has been posting throwback videos that have been going viral. Some time ago he had shared a throwback video of Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan dancing on the beats of Pallo Lakte. Before this, he had also shared a video of him teaching Sara Ali Khan to dance on the song hit song Saath Samundar Paar.

Sara Ali Khan groves to 'Saath Samundar Paar'

In this throwback video, both are seen dancing in sync on the tunes of Saath Samundar Paar. The song Saath Samundar Paar is from the film Vishwatma which starred Divya Bharti and Sunny Deol in lead roles. Sara Ali Khan dancing on the song looks simply adorable. Take a look at the video here.

In the video choreographer Rajendra Singh is seen in a navy blue shirt and a denim pant. Whereas, Sara Ali Khan is seen sporting an off white chudidar. Rajendra Singh captioned the post and wrote "Dancing on Saath Samundar Paar with my dearest and adorable @saraalikhan95. May you achieve more and more success always”. Sara Ali Khan is a good dancer and this video is the proof of it, as she dances perfectly on the tunes of the song Saath Samundar Paar.

Other than this, Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram story and shared a video of the view from her window. In the video, she was heard talking about how one can witness the first raindrops touching Mumbai’s grounds. Sara Ali Khan captioned the video and wrote, “Pehli Baarish Ki Boonde”.

In addition to this, she also added that she likes to have a special dish when the monsoon comes and the dish is Rajma Chawal. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's recent monsoon post below.

