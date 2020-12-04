When Kangana Ranaut Emptied Her Bank Balance On 1 Moschino Dress: 'I Couldn't Believe'

Back in the date, Kangana Ranaut had opened up about the time when she had bought her first Moschino dress. In an interview with Vogue, Kangana mentioned that she had used up her entire bank balance for the dress. It was her first Moschino dress, and she used to consider it as her priced possession, added the actor. Kangana had mentioned that she was new to the industry and when she saw the jaw-dropping price tag, she couldn't believe that the dress was for Rs 50,000.

Adding to this, she continued that she had around Rs 50,000 or Rs 45,000 in her bank account at that time. More so, during that time, she also realised her love for outfits and realised that she was a true-blue fashionista. Hence, she gave away all the money for the dress because she was so much in love with it, concluded the Panga actor.

Kangana recently took the internet by storm after she posted pics of herself from her brother Akshat's wedding with Ritu in Udaipur. Sharing a slew of pictures with the newlyweds, Kangana wrote, “Welcome to our family Ritu.” In the pic, Kangana smiled away to glory with the couple and sported a heavily embroidered lehenga. Kangana's fashionable outfits received many comments from fans.

Welcome to our family Ritu .... 🌹 pic.twitter.com/yvNCHCuTx5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's net worth

As per a report by caknowledge.com, Kangana Ranaut's net worth is $13 million (Rs. 93 Crores). Her income is apprehensive of her appearances in movies and brand endorsements. Kangana Ranaut's debut was with her role in the 2006 film, Gangster, for which she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

On the work front, Kangana has several films lined up in the kitty. She will be seen in the upcoming movie, Thalaivi, helmed by Vijay A L. Thalaivi is a biopic based on the life of Tamil Nadu former chief minister Jayalalithaa. Its screenplay is written by Vijayendra Prasad. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad. Ranaut is roped in for another drama titled, Tejas, directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Reportedly, the movie stars Ranaut as an Air Force Pilot.

(Disclaimer: The above net worth and salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

