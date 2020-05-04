Kriti Kharbanda Calls Pulkit Samrat Her 'calm In The Storm', Shares A Silhouette Pic

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been making headlines ever since they confirmed the news of dating each-other. The quarantine edition of their pictures and videos are also managing to grab the attention of fans. From enjoying meals to offering champi, their fun-banter is leaving many internet users in awe of them. Adding more to the edition, Kriti Kharbanda recently shared a post and showered love on beau Pulkit Samrat while calling him her 'calm in the storm'.

READ | Kriti Kharbanda Takes Up Beau Pulkit Samrat's Tongue Twister Challenge, Nails It Like Boss

Interestingly, Kriti Kharbanda took to her social media handle and shared a picture of her along with Pulkit Samrat. Their shadow can be seen through a window door. It looked like Kriti is resting her head on Pulkit's shoulder while their dog Drogo is standing beside them. Instagramming the image, she wrote a caption that read, 'My calm in the storm' with a heart emoticon. She also tagged Pulkit and their pet dog in the caption.

Check out her post:

READ | Pulkit Samrat Is Enjoying A Musical Time With His 'quarantine' Kriti Kharbanda, Watch

Talking about the professional front of the duo, they were last seen sharing the screen space in John Abraham's multi-starrer comedy flick Pagalpanti. Reportedly, the duo will soon gear up for their second collaboration, which will be produced under the production banner of Salman Khan. According to the reports, the film will be set in Lucknow. Filmmaker Rohit Nayyar will don the director's hat in the upcoming film.

READ | Kriti Kharbanda Gets Pampered By Pulkit Samrat With A 'champi;' Watch Video

The star cast of the upcoming includes Sunil Grover, Daisy Shah, and Ali Faizal in key roles. The film, called Bulbul Marriage Hall, was supposed to go on the floors in April 2020. But the shooting schedule has been postponed due to the nationwide lockdown.

READ | Pulkit Samrat Is Enjoying A Musical Time With His 'quarantine' Kriti Kharbanda, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.