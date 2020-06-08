Kirti Kulhari Says Nothing Changed After Reaching 1M Followers: 'My Chai Tastes The Same'

Actor Kirti Kulhari garnered mainstream success with her performances in films like Mission Mangal and Blackmail. But, her appearance in the series Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime Video evidently allowed her to garner a massive following because of her standout performance in both the seasons consistently. As the Kirti Kulhari becomes one of the fan favourites, her success is reflecting upon the followers she has on social media. The actor recently surpassed the one million followers milestone on Instagram and held a live session to answer the questions posted by fans. But, Kirit Kulhari also had a quirky way to celebrate and reflect upon her passing one million followers on Instagram. Check it out below -

Kirti Kulhari's one million followers celebration post

Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram and posted a photo where she can be seen posing with a cup of tea. The actor wrote in her caption that her tea still tastes the same even after surpassing one million followers on her Instagram. The actor also jokingly expressed her disappointment, writing that she thought things would be different once she reached one million followers on Instagram.

Kirti Kulhari's fans were quick to leave positive comments under her post. While some fans wrote that they wish Kirti surpasses 100 million followers on Instagram, others could not stop themselves from praising the actor. While some fans also wrote that numbers do not matter to cheer up Kirti. Check out what fans had to say about Kirti Kulhari's post below -

On the other hand, Kirti Kulhari recently celebrated her birthday on May 30, 2020. The actor turned 35 this year and celebrated her birthday in a unique way. She started a seven-day series on her Instagram as a count down for her birthday. In the series, Kirti Kulhari spoke about self-love in-depth and used her platform to spread positivity and cheer people struggling to have a positive outlook during the lockdown.

The actor had also discussed her motive behind the series while speaking to a leading news portal where she revealed that everyone is not taught to love oneself. Thus, her effort was to make people and herself practice self-love, which can allow everyone to look at themselves in a positive light.

