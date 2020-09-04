Kirti Kulhari Feels Blessed To Travel, Shares Pics 'all The Way From Kharota'

Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari is active on social media and engages with her fans and followers on different platforms. Recently, the star took to Instagram and shared a series of scenic photos through her official handle. Kulhari went to Himachal Pradesh to spend some peaceful time amid the pandemic. Here is everything to know about the actor’s recent trip to Himachal. Read on:

Kirti Kulhari feels blessed amid the pandemic

Actor Kirti Kulhari took to social media and shared a series of photos through her official Instagram handle on September 3, 2020, Thursday. She travelled to Kharota, Himachal Pradesh, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The star gave a glimpse of the splendid location with a post through the photo-sharing platform.

In the first picture from the series, Kirti Kulhari is seen in a long blue dress. She is looking backwards while sitting against the backdrop of lush green grass, trees, and hills. The other pictures showcase the actor playing with a dog and a close-up shot of a leaf.

In the caption accompanying her post, Kirti Kulhari expressed gratitude as she could travel amid the crisis. Moreover, she appreciated the experience of being in Himachal Pradesh. The actor also urged her fans to travel while taking necessary precautions while doing so. She wrote, “And finally the actual morning ðŸ˜ all the way from #kharota #himachalpradesh. In the current times, I actually feel so blessed that I can travel and experience this. And those of you who wish to do the same, just some precautions and you could do it too... #besafe #dontbescared ðŸ¤—.” Check out Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram post:

Response on Kirti Kulhari's photos

Within a day of sharing the Instagram post, Kirti Kulhari's photos garnered more than 86,000 likes and over 260 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Some of the actor’s fans and followers could not get enough of the scenic beauty and asked how she managed to travel in these times. On the other hand, many people showed their support by dropping positive emoticons like rose, blossoms, sparkle, joined-hands, heart-eyed smileys, and hearts, to name a few. Check out the responses of Kirti Kulhari's fans in the comment section:



