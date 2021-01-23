Kirti Kulhari Gears Up For Vipul Shah's Upcoming Web Series 'Human'; Says 'super Thrilled'

On January 22, 2021, Kirti Kulhari took to her official Instagram handle and shared a pair of pictures featuring herself as she began shooting for the upcoming web series Human. The actor announced her next project, a web series Human, which would hit the streaming platform Hotstar. She also shared the details about the project and expressed her excitement to work with ‘talented people’. Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah will be making a comeback in the thriller genre with Human.

Kirti Kulhari all set to shoot for web series Human

In the picture, Kirti can be seen holding a clapper board. She kohled up her eye and wore a pair of small silver earrings. She tied her short straight hair in a low ponytail and added a minimal bracelet to complete her look. While sharing the post, Kirti wrote, “What does it mean to be HUMAN??? ‘#HUMAN’ Started shooting for my next- A series and am super thrilled to collaborate with some super talented people @shefalishahofficial ‘#seemabiswas’ @iamramkapoor and many more. Directed by ‘#vipulshah’ & ‘#Mozezsingh’ and produced by ‘#sunshinepictures’ ‘#vipulshah’”.

As soon as Kirti posted the pictures, many of her fans showed their excitement in the comments section. A fan commented, “All the best”. Another one wrote, “Way to go kirti” with a red heart and praising hands emoticon. A user commented, “Go gurl. Keep it up” with a pair of clapping hands emoticon and a thumbs up. Another user wrote, “Wow wow Ma’am Congrats”.

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Human is based on human drug testing that unravels the shades of risk-taking measures, loopholes and disparity in order to develop the vaccine. Penned by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee, the thrilling web series will also star Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor alongside Kirti. Shefali had collaborated with hubby Vipul on films like Waqt: The Race Against Time, Kucch Luv Jaisaa and Commando 2: The Black Money Trail.

Kirti was last seen in a legal drama web series Criminal Justice: Behind closed doors, which was released on Disney+Hotstar in December 2020. Directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee, the series starred Kirti Kulhari, Pankaj Tripathi, Jisshu Sengupta in the lead roles. The web series was well received by the critics and the viewers. Kirti’s role too was appreciated by the viewers.

Image Source: Kirti Kulhari's Instagram

