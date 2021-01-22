Kirti Kulhari On Increased Cases Of Violence Against Women And Girls During COVID-19

Actor Kirti Kulhari recently posted a video clip on social media in which she can be seen speaking about the increasing crimes against women, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also spoke about how the lockdown was to ensure safety but a lot of women weren’t safe. Let’s watch Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram video and what she shared about the crimes and violence against women.

Kirti on crimes against women

Actor Kirti Kuhari recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip of her talking about how the cases of violence against women have increased at an alarming rate during the COVID-19 pandemic and how women were not safe in their own homes. She added how the world was going through its largest social, economic and health crisis in the form of COVID-19 with a lot of people suffering much more than anyone else. She then stated that while the lockdown was enforced to ensure safety, there were a lot of women who were unsafe in their own homes and experienced domestic violence and abuse by their own partners. She also spoke about how gender-based violence was a harsh reality that everyone must stand against. She even added that it was high time that everyone stood with the survivors and start a much-needed conversation while everyone was doing their bit to end this pandemic. Kirti Kulhari then added that one must treat it as an opportunity to make the world a better and safer place to live in.

In the caption, she added how a woman shouldn’t demand her safety but that wasn’t the case today. She also stated that since the Covid-19 pandemic, cases of violence against women and girls have increased at an alarming rate and as everyone works towards rebuilding their tomorrow again, let's make violence against women and girls everybody's concern.

Kirti Kulhari’s fans took to the comment section to applaud her commendable appeal to everyone while many of her fans stated how incredible her speech was and how violence against women was a serious concern that needed to be highlighted and worked upon. Let’s have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Kirti Kulhari’s latest video.

