Kirti Kulhari Poses Shirtless With A Sequin Jacket, Fans Call Her 'bold & Beautiful'

Kirti Kulhari recently stunned her fans by sharing a recent picture from her photoshoot. The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a bold image, in which she can be seen posing shirtless, sporting a sequin jacket. Sharing the picture, the star simply added hearts in the caption. Take a look at Kirti Kulhari's Instagram post.

Kirti poses shirtless with a jacket

In the above post, Kirti Kulhari posed shirtless with simple black pants and a sequined jacket. The Four More Shots Please! star donned a blue sequin jacket. Posing with a poker face expression, Kirti Kulhari's killer look stole several hearts on social media. Her hair looked chic and complimented her nude makeup look.

Here, Kirti Kulhari was clicked by fashion and celebrity photographer, Rahul Jhangiani. The actor's makeup was done by Elisha Bhambhani Agarwal, while her hair was styled by Sam Ali Husain. Kulhari was styled by fashion stylist Pranita Shetty. Check out Kirti Kulhari's photos.

Fans' call Kirti 'bold & beautiful'

Fans went gaga over Kirti Kulhari's Instagram post. They were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the actor's followers commented, "Aesthetically done", while another added, "Fabulous shot". Another fan comment read as, "so bold". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On the occasion of new year, Kirti Kulhari wished her fans with a lovely note. She shared a close up picture of her on Instagram and penned a heartfelt caption. Wishing everyone happy new year on social media, the actor said, "2020 has been a year of contemplation and introspection for me and that’s why it’s been one of the most important and productive years of my life". She further added, "Like everything else it’s come to an end and am more than ready to embrace 2021 with absolute #surrender and #gratitude". Check out Kirti Kulhari's Instagram post.

Kirti Kulhari wishes fans a happy new year:

#happynewyear to all ðŸ¤

2020 has been a year of contemplation and introspection for me and that’s why it’s been one of the most important and productive years of my life. Like everything else it’s come to an end and am more than ready to embrace 2021 with absolute #surrender and #gratitude ðŸ™

Bless u all ♥ï¸

