Kirti Kulhari Gives Glimpse Of Enjoying Natural Pool And Trekking, Says 'nature Heals'

Kirti Kulhari recently took to Instagram to share a series of videos and pictures from her recent trip. The actor shared a video of her enjoying a natural pool. It was a slow-motion video where Kirti was seen swimming in the water. In one of the videos, the actor is seen trekking with her friends amid the beauty of mountains and greenery all around.

Kirti Kulhari also posted pictures with her friends. In these pictures, the actor is seen flashing a wide smile with her friends for the picture. She is seen sitting at the edge of a mountain with a scenic background making her pictures even more eye-pleasing. The actor posted the videos and pictures with the caption, “#OMG ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜Being in this #naturalpool made out of a waterfall for half an hour, was the highlight of my trip... The water of course was freezing but it didn't matter..these are the kind of experiences I live for ... #nature does one thing for me...it #HEALS ..”

Talking about the place, Kirti Kulhari said that the place was the bottom of Kharotaand, they trekked down to a particular spot and then trekked back again. She added that they met a Himachali villager on their way and decided to make him a part of their memories. She also thanked her friends for joining her on this trip. Fans in huge number complimented Kirti Kulhari's photos and video as they showered love with heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Kirti Kulhari's Instagram post.

Kirti Kulhari enjoys scenic beauty of Kharota

Earlier, Kirti Kulhari shared an array of pictures where she was seen enjoying scenic mornings in Kharota, Himachal Pradesh. In one picture, the actor is seen sitting under a tree with a beautiful background of mountains and greenery all around. She is seen donning a blue maxi dress with a no-makeup look and a pulled-back bun. Kirti Kulhari is also spotted cuddling a pet dog in one of the pictures. Kirti Kulhari posted the picture with the caption, "And finally the actual morning ðŸ˜ all the way from #kharota #himachalpradesh. In the current times, I actually feel so blessed that I can travel and experience this... And those of you who wish to do the same, just some precautions and you could do it too... #besafe #dontbescared ðŸ¤—".

