Kirti Kulhari Gets A 'laugh Attack' As She Plays With Mohit Raina's Adorable Pet; Watch

Four More Shots Please! star Kirti Kulhari shared an adorable video of her having a laugh attack, on her social media handle. Along with the video, Kirti Kulhari shared how she nearly got a laugh attack because of Mohit Raina's dog 'Sugar'. Mohit Raina visited Kirti Kulhari and also took his pet dog Sugar along with him, which clearly made Kirit Kulhari's day as seen in the video below:

Kirti Kulhari gets a laugh attack

Mohit Raina's pet dog, Sugar, got excited on seeing Kirti Kulhari and almost dropped the actor on the floor with laughter. On the other hand, Kirti Kulhari turned red as the little pup went round around her. She was dressed in a white Kurti and bright pink pallazo pants. Along with the video, Kirti Kulhari shared that she nearly got a laugh attack, "Thanks to Sugar"(sic), she added. She also thanked Mohit Raina to bring his pet with him.

Kirti Kulhari's Instagram

After months of staying at home due to the lockdown, Kirti Kulhari has finally made her way back to the sets. She was last seen in the two seasons of Four More Shots Please! as Anjana Menon. The actor shared a few boomerang videos from the sets.

Along with the videos, the actor also shared that the boomerang videos are an understatement of how she feels to be back on sets for shooting. She also mentioned her team because of whom it was possible to be back on sets. The actor also expressed her gratitude for everything that she has and for everything that she does not.

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari will be next seen in Parineeti Chopra's movie The Girl on The Train. The film is an adaptation of a novel of the same name, written by Paula Hawkins. The film's release is postponed due to the Pandemic.

