Kirti Kulhari's Peaceful Yoga Time Amidst Nature In Himachal Pradesh; See Post

Actor Kirti Kulhari has lately been spending time at Dharamsala in Kharota, Himachal Pradesh. The actor recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from her peaceful experience there along with some knowledge on the art of yoga. The pictures are being loved by her followers as they agree with the peace that mountains and yoga bring. They have also dropped a few appreciative words in the comments section.

Kirti Kulhari on yoga

Actor Kirti Kulhari recently took to social media to share pictures from her stay at Kharota. In the first picture posted, the actor can be seen sitting on a cement plank while she does some yoga with proper concentration. The actor is seen casually dressed with a blue thick sweatshirt and a pair of black yoga pants which allow easy movement of the body. She is spotted with her hair tied back and nil makeup on her face. Kirti Kulhari is taking the vibe and fresh breeze in with eyes shut as a part of the yoga pose.

In the video put up after the picture, Kirti Kulhari is giving a glimpse of what the surrounding area at the resort looks like. The place is full of mist while greenery looks a bit dull due to the rain. She is staying amidst the mountains where the view is exceptional and peaceful.

In the caption for the post, Kirti Kulhari has written about home and how she can create one out of any place. She has mentioned that for her, home is where she is. She has added that practising yoga amidst nature was a different experience altogether. She has also recommended her fans to go for it through the caption for the post. Have a look at the post on Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people seem impressed by the beauty around her. A few of her fans have wished her a good morning and have also spoken highly of her enthusiasm for yoga and fitness. Have a look at a few comments on Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram here.

