Kirti Kulhari Goofs Around On Sets Of 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'; Watch

On December 17, 2020, Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her upcoming web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. In the BTS video, Kirti can be seen goofing around holding the camera in her hand. She can be seen in her ‘Anu Chandra’ avatar wearing green coloured salwar kameez. Criminal Justice is an upcoming crime thriller premiering on Disney+Hotstar VIP on December 24, 2020.

Kirti Kulhari shares BTS video on IG

Along with the BTS video, Kirti penned a short caption. She wrote, “I am the master of my own destiny and Sometimes I am also the shooter of my own acting (that too in slow motion) ‘#bts’, ‘#criminaljustice’, ‘#behindcloseddoors’, ‘#24dec2020’” with a white heart and laughing face emoticons. Kirti can be seen enjoying her time shooting on the sets of the crime thriller drama.

As soon as the video was posted, her fans and followers were quick to like and comment on the post. Several of them showed their excitement and dropped red hearts. A fan commented, “I am so obsessed with your actinggg really I like your acting skills after four more shorts I am biggest fannn” with several heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one complimented her smile and wrote, “This smile Kirti” with a red heart. A user called the actor ‘Marvellous’ and dropped fire emoticons. Another user wrote, “I love seeing you smile… May God give you all the happiness in the world” with a rainbow emoticon and red heart.

A day ago, Kirti shared a teaser of her look in Criminal Justice: Behind the closed doors. In a short video, she revealed her look of her role in the upcoming web series. Kirti wore a checked brown coloured kurta and wore subtle make-up. Atop her picture, ‘The News of India’ can be read with minor details such as a serial number and date, 29 November 2020. The headline of the newspaper reads, ‘Anu Chandra confesses to stabbing her husband Bikram Chandra’. In the caption, she informed her fans that the web series will be premiering on the streaming site Disney+Hotstar VIP and BBC Studios India.

