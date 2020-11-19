Kirti Kulhari Makes Breakfast With Her Family Members In Jaipur; See Pic

Four More Shots Please star Kirti Kulhari took to Instagram to share a picture of her cooking breakfast along with the younger members of her family in Jaipur. Joining the group in Jaipur was Kirti’s niece, Zoey, who’s already a social media favourite. In the images, Kirti Kulhari's family could be seen making their delicacies for the morning while simultaneously listening to the leader of the group, Kirti herself.

Here is the picture from Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram:

Judging by Kirti Kulhari's Instagram, one can say that the Indu Sarkaar actress has been travelling for the past couple of weeks, with her latest stop being Jaipur. She has been travelling to various parts of the country ever since the ban on interstate travel was lifted. The Blackmail actress chose to make the best of this time as work clearly hasn’t resumed for her as yet.

Through Kirti Kulhari's photos, fans are able to keep track of her journey and adventures in the city that she is in currently. Kirti Kulhari even ended up celebrating Diwali with her family members this year.

Here’s one more image from Kirti Kulhari's Instagram:

On the work front, the actress was seen in a list of interesting projects in the recent past. The second season of her Amazon Prime Original Web Series, Four More Shots Please. had released right after the first phase of lockdown (April 17th). The show went on to be nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2020. Her last cinematic outings were Blackmail (in 2018), Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal (both of which released in 2019).

Another one of Kirti Kulhari's photos:

As far as future projects are concerned, Kirti Kulhari will be seen in a film that is tentatively titled "Shaadistan"

She even worked on a “secret project” with Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi. The details for the same haven’t been released yet. Kirti Kulhari will also be seen reprising her role as Anjana Menon for the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please. The third season went into the development process sometime in July and is expected to release by the end of next year.

