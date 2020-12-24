Kirti Kulhari Heads Back To Mumbai After A Short Stay In Punjab; Takes The Cold With Her

Actor Kirti Kulhari recently took to Instagram to share a fun picture of herself before starting her trip to Mumbai, from Punjab. In the selfie picture shared, she is seen posing for the selfie camera while being properly covered in winterwear. In the caption for the post, Kirti Kulhari has mentioned that the weather is quite chilly in Punjab and she is taking some of it with her to Mumbai. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving her attire in the click.

Kirti Kulhari gears up for a trip to Mumbai

Actor Kirti Kulhari recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the picture posted, the actor is seen settled in her vehicle as she is travelling back to Mumbai after a short stay. In the picture posted, Kirti Kulhari is seen dressed in proper winter clothes to keep herself protected from the cold weather. She is also seen wearing a bright smile across her face while she poses for the selfie.

Kirti Kulhari has put the jacket hoodie up, which gives her a sweet and urban cool look. A pair of bronze plated headphones have been wrapped around her neck, which adds a stylish touch to the outfit. Kirti Kulhari is also seen wearing a pretty facemask, which has been pulled down to click the photograph.

In the caption for the post, Kirti Kulhari has mentioned that she is heading back to Mumbai after staying for a while in Punjab. She has also spoken about how Mumbai could do with some cold weather and hence, she is taking some of it with her. She has also promoted the show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, at the end of the caption. Have a look at the post on Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram.

Read Kirti Kulhari Shares A Glimpse Of Her Visit To The Theatres Following The New Guidelines

Also read Kirti Kulhari Goofs Around On Sets Of 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'; Watch

In the comments section of the post, a few people have mentioned how pretty the actor looks here. Some of the fans have mentioned that they are ready to watch the series in one go as they have been waiting for it eagerly. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Read Kirti Kulhari Talks About 'Criminal Justice 2', Says 'It Was One Of My Toughest Roles'

Also read Kirti Kulhari 'dazzles' In A Saree As She E-promotes Her Web Series 'Criminal Justice'

Image Courtesy: Kirti Kulhari Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.