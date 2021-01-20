Sanjana Sanghi Expresses Her Love For Denim In Recent Instagram Post, Take A Look

Sanjana Sanghi recently took to her Instagram and disclosed who she has an eternal love affair with and it's not a person but a type of clothing. The Dil Bechara actor claims to love her denim more than anything in a recent Instagram post that she shared on her feed, today on January 20. Have a look at the pictures that she shared in her recent IG post.

Sanjana Sanghi reveals her affair with ‘denim’

Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram profile today on January 20, 2021, to share with her fans and followers about her a special attraction towards denim outfits in her caption. She wrote this along with a series of pictures that she shared of her outfit from today. Sanghi wore a denim crop top, along with a multi-coloured layered slit skirt and a pair of yellow stilettos. She went for a minimal make-up look, with a pair of chunky blue and gold earrings and her hair left open, finishing it off with a watch and bracelet.

Her caption said, “An eternal love affair with denim” followed by the brands she wore and her stylist. The post has received quite a lot of love in the comments as fans compliment the actor, while the post has received 245k likes since it was shared two hours ago. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Sanjana Sanghi on the work front

The actor was recently seen in the Guru Randhawa music video titled Mehendi Waale Haath which released on YouTube on January 14, 2021. The song was shot in Himachal and has the theme of a wedding and a soldiers life, portraying how brave the soldiers, their families and loved ones are. The song has been voiced by Guru Randhawa with direction by Arvindr Khaira. The song’s lyrics were written by Sayeed Quadri while its music has been done by Sachet – Parampara.

Prior to this, Sanghi made her debut as a lead character, Kizie Basu in the movie Dil Bechara last year in 2020 opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has also done supporting roles on eth movie Rockstar and Fukrey Returns. She will be seen on screen next in the movie Om: The Battle Within which is directed by Kapil Verma.

