'Four More Shots' Team To Begin Filming For Season 3, Kirti Kulhari Shares Reunion Pic

After a successful two seasons of the popular series Four More Shots Please, the makers are all set to bankroll the third one. The entire star cast of the film including Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, and Bani J reunited once again as they begin their preparations together for the third season. Kirti took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of the reunion where the four of them can be seen happily posing for the pictures and shelling out those nostalgic vibes from the previous seasons of the show.

Four More Shots Please star cast reunion

While captioning the post, Kirti wrote, “And we are back #fourmoreshotsplease #season3. Shoot begins super soon .. Lovely to be back with the crazy 3…” Apart from Kirti, Sayani Gupta also shared several pictures from their get together on Instagram and wrote, “Terrible photos but the heart is full!” Apart from this, Sayani also reposted the post shared by the production house of the series where she can be seen going through the script with the director joyeeta patpatia. The Amazon Prime Video series follows the lives of four leading ladies, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo Kirti Kulhari, and Bani J, as they tread through relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties in a male-dominated society.

The second season of the show appeared on Amazon Prime on April 17 and received a thunderous response from fans as it highlights controversial issues such as bisexuality, single motherhood, and women empowerment. The series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, dealing with work-life conflicts, romance, ambitions, and anxieties in modern-day India. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the show was recently nominated in the best comedy series category at the 48th International Emmy Awards. The series has received wide appreciation from viewers all across the world. The bond and chemistry between the four leading stars have been much loved for their impeccable style sense. Meanwhile, the shooting for the third installment of the show is set to begin soon.

