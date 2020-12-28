Kirti Kulhari Takes Break From Social Media, Thanks Fans For Love And Support

Actress Kirti Kulhari took to Instagram and shared a post while informing about taking a break from social media. While informing fans about her break, the actress shared Behind-the-scene pictures from her last web show Criminal Justice. While captioning the post, the Mission Mangal actress thanked all the fans for their support and also sent her New Year greetings.

Kirti Kulhari takes a break from social media

In the pictures, the 35-year-old actress can be seen looking ethereal in a golden and green sari while posing happily for the pictures. The actress did not mention much about the reason behind leaving social media, yet she dropped a small and sweet message for her fans. “Well, it’s time for a little break from social media... All you people, have a beautiful end to 2020, and see u in 2021. Thank you for all the love for #criminaljustice. Leaving you all with these pictures from #Criminaljustice #behindcloseddoors. The only time in the show I actually dressed up and did some real make up. P.S - I absolutely loooove going no-makeup for the camera.”

Read: Kirti Kulhari Heads Back To Mumbai After A Short Stay In Punjab; Takes The Cold With Her

Read: Kirti Kulhari Goofs Around On Sets Of 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'; Watch

The second installment of the show premiered on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The season headlined by Kulhari is about Anu Chandra, who has confessed to stabbing her husband (Jisshu Sengupta). Titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, it features actors Pankaj Tripathi and Anupriya Goenka reprising their roles as lawyers. The show is the Indian adaption of Peter Moffat's hit BBC produced series of the same name, which was previously adapted into the Emmy Award-winning HBO show The Night Of.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will also be seen playing the role of a British cop in the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster The Girl on the Train that will also star Parineeti Chopra. The actress is now looking forward to beginning the shooting of the third season of her International Emmy-nominated series Four More Shots Please!.

Read: Kirti Kulhari Talks About 'Criminal Justice 2', Says 'It Was One Of My Toughest Roles'

Read: Kirti Kulhari Shares A Snippet From 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.