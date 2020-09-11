Kriti Kulhari's First Attempt At Riding A Bike Has Everyone Freaking Out; Watch

Kriti Kulhari is not only a very popular name in the Indian television and movie industry, but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Kriti Kulhari never fails to entertain her fans. Recently, Kriti Kulhari shared a video of the first time she rode a bike while everyone was “freaking out”. Read ahead to know more.

Kriti Kulhari’s first time riding a bike

Kriti Kulhari is one of the very active celebrities on social media. Recently, on September 10, 2020, Kriti Kulhari took to her official Instagram handle to share a story of a video of herself riding a bike for the first time. In the video, Kriti Kulhari can be seen riding a bike while she says “yes guys”. A man can also be seen sitting behind the actor in the video who is “freaking out” as he says “dekh dekh dekh”. Kriti Kulhari captioned the video, “Everyone is freaking out except for me ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ Yes it’s my first time riding a bike ðŸ¤ª ðŸ¤“”.

Kriti Kulhari has recently travelled to Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The actor posted two pictures on her social media sharing her “understated happiness” of being able to travel again. While the actor mentioned the whereabouts of her trip, she did not reveal the reason for the same.

On the work front

Kirti Kulhari was last seen in Four More Shots Please 2, that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 17, 2020. The show has received a great response from fans for highlighting many controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood, and woman empowerment. The series cast Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J as the lead characters and follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties of modern life.

Kirti Kulhari will be next seen in Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl on The Train. The movie is an adaptation of a best-selling novel written by the popular author Paula Hawkins, of the same name. The movie’s release has been postponed due to the global pandemic.

