Kirti Kulhari Gives Glimpse Of How Night Shoot In Nainital 'looks & Feels Like'

On Sunday night, Kirti Kulhari took to Instagram and posted some pictures of herself that gave a glimpse of how shooting in the night, in a cold place, looked like. In the first photo, Kirti could be seen sitting near a hot stove with coal in it. She warmed herself up with the heat to beat the cold.

In the second portrait, Kirti was seen sipping on a hot beverage while she covered herself with a thick blanket. Kirti is currently shooting in Nainital, India. Sharing glimpses of the same, the actor wrote, 'Kabhi SIGDI Kabhi RAZAAI. Night shoot in a cold place looks and feels something like this... #balrampurhousenainital #nainital #shortfilm #insideout'.

As soon as her post was up, fans rushed to comment on it. A user wrote, 'I am always excited about your post. Something different'. Another fan penned, 'Best wishes and huge success ahead'. A user also wrote, 'Welcome to Uttarakhand. Enjoy your stay'. Many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Kirti shares BTS pics from Nainital

It was on October 14 when Kirti Kulhari posted a picture from Bazpur, Uttarakhand. Kirti shared a happy portrait of herself and expressed that she had a fun chit-chat with a tea-stall owner. She wrote in Hindi, 'à¤¦à¥‹ à¤šà¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤à¥‡ à¤•à¥€à¤‚, à¤•à¥à¤› à¤šà¤¾à¤¯ à¤•à¥€ à¤šà¥à¤¸à¥à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤²à¥€, à¤¹à¤‚à¤¸à¥€ à¤®à¤œà¤¼à¤¾à¤•à¤¼ à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤”à¤° à¤›à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤®à¥€à¤ à¥€ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¤® à¤šà¤² à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤¸à¤«à¤¼à¤° à¤ªà¥‡... à¤¬à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤•à¥à¤² à¤œà¤¼à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¤—à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹' which roughly translates to 'Spoke about some two or four things, took some tea sips, joked and then I went on with my journey with sweet memories, just like life'. More so, sharing another pic, the actor expressed that 'doing anything in the middle of nature feels so liberating and beautiful.'

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari was last seen in Four More Shots Please!, a series that streams on Amazon Prime Video. On May 8, Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram and unveiled the new poster of Four More Shots Please! 3. The caption on the post read, 'Walking into season 3'. Earlier in August, Kirti kick-started the shooting of her upcoming projects. She gave a glimpse of her vanity and wrote, 'Let's do this'.

