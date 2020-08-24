Tujhse Hai Raabta Star Reem Shaikh Confirms Leaving Show; Says 'want To Challenge Myself'

Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Reem Shaikh recently opened up about quitting the show. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor agreed that she has decided to move on because of some personal reasons. She also mentioned that she wanted to explore her options. Further talking about the show Tujhse Hai Raabta, she said that it has been successful two years with the team and with a very heavy heart she has taken this decision.

Reem Shaikh further mentioned that she hopes her fans would keep supporting her. The actor shared that she just felt that this is the right time for her to challenge herself as an artist and experiment. Reem Shaikh wrapped up the conversation saying that she is very passionate about her work and she hopes good work finds her again. She added that nonetheless se has been blessed with the best cast and it was not an easy decision to leave the show. Reem Shaikh played the role of Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta.

About Tujhse Hai Raabta storyline

Tujhse Hai Raabta started airing in 2018 and since then, the show has garnered a huge fan following. In this TV show, fans can see that Kalyani has a very special bond with her stepmother Anupriya. They support each other through every problem they face. Their bond gets even stronger when Malhar enters Kalyani's life and marries her. Then, the show moves to Malhar (Sehban Azim) and Kalyani (Reem Sheikh) fighting all odds to save Moksh’s life.

Tujhse Hai Raabta recently took a leap of 5 years with Kalyani returning in a new avatar. The dynamics between Kalyani and Malhar is changed now. The leap also saw the new entry of Avni played by Shrashti Maheshwari, a 25-year-old rich and beautiful girl who was dumped by Ahir after she got pregnant.

On the other hand, Anupriya (played by Poorva Gokhale) has lost all hope after they assume Kalyani is dead. Anupriya has become quieter and extremely under confident and has very low self-esteem. She starts considering herself unlucky for everyone around her. It would be interesting for fans to see who will replace Reem Shaikh in the show. However, no official announcement regarding the replacement is given by the makers.

