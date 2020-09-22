Kirti Kulhari Shows 'oldest House In Village' Of Kharota, See Photos

Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari has been treating her fans and followers with pictures from her trip to Himachal Pradesh. Recently, she took to social media and shared a series of photos of herself through her official Instagram handle. The actor also revealed the house and the hospitable woman she spent time with. Here is everything you need to know about Kirti Kulhari’s post on the photo-sharing platform. Read on:

Kirti Kulhari in the oldest house of Kharota village

Kirti Kulhari took to Instagram and shared a series of photos through her official handle on September 22, 2020, Tuesday. The series features the actor spending time with an old woman while posing for the captures in a house in Himachal Pradesh. She also shared picturesque views of the bountiful nature surrounding the yellow-painted house.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Kirti Kulhari told the story of how hospitable the woman was. She described the house to be the oldest in Kharota village. The actor also detailed her experience of the lady feeding her raw walnut, which she plucked from the tree, in their balcony.

Kirti Kulhari penned, “The oldest house in the village #kharota and I can't help myself but step into it and #chachi makes me eat à¤•à¤šà¥à¤šà¤¾ à¤…à¤–à¤°à¥‹à¤Ÿ ( freshly plucked from their tree ) in their little balcony â¤ï¸ P.S - I live for such spontaneous, impromptu moments ...they fill my heart and soul ðŸ˜”. Alongside her caption, the actor also dropped relevant hashtags to describe her visits such as Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Travel Diaries, and Village Life. Check out Kirti Kulhari’s photos on the photo-sharing platform.

Comments on Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram post

Within a few hours of sharing the Instagram post, Kirti Kulhari garnered more than 21, 800 likes and over 75 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities dropped their response on the pictures. They could not get enough of how soothing the backdrop looked. Moreover, various people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, sparkle, heart-eyed emoticons, blossoms, and trees, to name a few. Here are some of the comments on Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram post that you must check out.

