'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 17: Anurag Fumes Over Komolika, Sneha's Truth Revealed

Starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing some interesting drama. In the previous episode, Anurag confronts Nivedita and asks her about the hidden papers. Mr Bajaj on the other hand watches Kuki and Kaushik on the streets. In the recent episode, he confronts Kuki, whereas Anurag threatens Nivedita. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler Sep 17.

In the forthcoming episode, Mr Bajaj lashes out on Kuki and compares her with his ex-wife, who dumped him and kept him in the dark. Prerna mollifies him and requests him to not blame Kuki for his past. However, Mr Bajaj is vexed after watching his daughter roam around on the streets. Kuki refuses to tell him about Kaushik. She realises that he will not like him and that will further create a rift between her and her father.

Komolika, on the other hand, leaves the table and follows Anurag in his room. When she is just about to enter the room, she gets a call from Chandrika. Samidha's aunt makes a shocking revelation and reminds Komolika about the deal they had signed eight years ago. However, Anurag interrupts the duo and Komolika disconnects Chandrika's call. The latter keeps calling up and Komolika finally receives the call. Samidha's aunt tells her that Prerna's blood is alive in Sneha's heart. More so, Chandrika also tells her that Sneha is alive and that she did not die in the fire.

Chandrika reveals how she was caught up in the fire and adds that she was the one who lit a fire in the orphanage. The tables turn when Chandrika disconnects the call. She rejoices as she traps Komolika in her plan. She wants to get more money from her this time. She asks Komolika to get Sneha's DNA tests done, after which, it will be revealed that Sneha is Anurag-Prerna's daughter. After this, she will get wealthier and escape. Komolika realises that Samidha is Sneha.

Kaushik tries to steal Kuki's rustication papers from the principal's office. After he stumbles upon the paper, he decides to leave. However, the watchmen follow him and try to catch hold of him.

