Kirti Kulhari's Adorable Niece Gets 'acting Lessons' As Zoe Is 'doing What She Does Best'

Kirti Kulhari recently shared a video on her Instagram handle featuring her adorable niece Zoe Kulhari and the internet can't have enough. In the video, someone from Kirti's family can be heard talking to little Zoe and mouthing the sounds of a gunshot, as the little girl pretends to fall on the bed at the mimicking of the gunshot. The video is quite funny as she pretends to fall several times in the video, all while smiling and laughing while the family member tries to give the little one some acting tips. Kirti shared the video with the caption, "#Actingtalent ... you either have it or you don’t ... and trust me “We all have it “ #zoekulhari doing what she does best ... #nautanki". Take a look at her post below.

Kirti Kulhari's family in a cute video; fans react

Kirti Kulhari's adorable little niece, Zoe, prompted many responses from fans. Many of Kirti's fans left compliments for the little one calling her "adorable", "cute" and much more. Some of Kirti's fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the little one. One of her fans even commented calling Zoe the "cutest kid in town". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Kirti Kulhari's Instagram updates

Kirti Kulhari's Instagram is a popular handle on the social media site. The actress enjoys a following of more than 1 million on her handle. Kirti also loves posting photos and videos of herself, her family, her upcoming projects and more. The actress keeps her Instagram handle updated with the events in her life much to the delight of her over 1 million fan base.

Kirti Kulhari's family also often makes appearances on her Instagram handle, including little Zoe who has appeared on the actress' handle many times before. Kirti Kulhari is all set for a new project as the actress joined the cast of the upcoming movie, The Girl On The Train, alongside Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. The film is set for an OTT release and will be distributed by Netflix; the film will be released on Feb 26, 2021. Kirti was last seen as the lead in the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar web series, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors along with Pankaj Tripathi and others. Check out the trailer for Kirti's upcoming film, The Girl On The Train below.

