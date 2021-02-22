Parineeti Chopra 'Can't Keep Calm' As 'The Girl On The Train' Nears Its Premiere

After introducing fans to character 'Mira Kapoor' from her upcoming film The Girl On The Train, Parineeti Chopra recently expressed how she "can't keep calm" as the film is just four days away from its premiere on Netflix. On Monday, the Jabariya Jodi actor took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of photographs of herself looking stunning in a chic ensemble for a promotional event of her highly-anticipated mystery thriller, helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The 32-year-old shelled out major 'boss lady' vibes on social media as she donned a well-fitted pantsuit by The Frankie Shop.

Parineeti Chopra "can't keep calm" about The Girl On The Train's release

Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines ever since the much-awaited trailer of her upcoming thriller film The Girl On The Train was dropped by the makers on YouTube earlier this month. The film, which is based on 2015's popular novel of the same name by British author Paula Hawkins, is all set to release on the streaming giant Netflix on February 26. Thus, as the film is nearing its premiere and is four days away from its release, lead actor Parineeti, who will be seen essaying the role of Mira Kapoor in this Ribhu Dasgupta directorial, "can't keep calm".

Earlier today, i.e. February 22, 2021, the Kesari star took over social media with a bunch of photographs from her promotional photoshoot for the upcoming film. In the pictures shared by her on Instagram, Parineeti looked nothing less than gorgeous in an olive-brown pantsuit paired with a black top with halter neck details. She paired her outfit with black pointed-toe heels with hints of white. In terms of her makeup, the actor-singer opted for smokey eyes with a nude undertone and rounded it off with a slick mid-parted hairdo. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Keep calm. 4 days to go. OK CAN’T KEEP CALM."

Check out Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post below:

About 'The Girl On The Train'

Alongside Parineeti Chopra, The Girl On The Train also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Kulhari and Sammy Jonas Heaney in the lead roles. The film's description, according to the official website of Netflix, reads: "A troubled divorcée fixates on a seemingly ideal couple from afar until a shocking observation sends her spiralling straight into a knotty murder case." The upcoming mystery thriller is produced under the banner Reliance Entertainment.

