Parineeti Chopra Felt She Was Playing 'five Girls' In Her Upcoming 'The Girl On The Train'

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra will be seen in an upcoming Netflix film The Girl on The Train. Ever since her film has been announced, Parineeti has been taking it to Instagram to promote her film. While speaking to PTI, the actor mentioned that actors are cast based on their previous works while they want to prefer roles where they can change things and surprise their viewers.

Parineeti Chopra on her character in her upcoming film

Parineeti Chopra opened up that she was not the obvious choice for the upcoming thriller film and felt liberated when she bagged the role of Mira Kapoor, a complex woman struggling with grief and alcoholism. She added that it's rare for an actor to get roles they have not played before because when the writer writes a script, they think of a particular actor to play the part, whom they have seen perform before. Parineeti Chopra also added, 'The habit is to go to that person who you've seen do that part before. But actors are in search of something they haven't done before, something that other actors are known for.'

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra has starred in romantic dramas like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and Meri Pyaari Bindu. On getting a mixed bag of offers, she feels grateful and looks ahead to change things up and surprise people. On working with director Ribhu Dasgupta for the first time, Parineeti Chopra said no two scenes were the same while working with him. Her character had a new problem in every scene and a different relationship with each character.

The Girl on the Train plot & cast

Adapted from Paula Hawkins' novel with the same name, the film has already been made in Hollywood in 2016, starring actor Emily Blunt in the lead role. Parineeti Chopra will be seen essaying a character dealing with grief and emotional complexities. She also added that she felt excited while shooting for the film and felt as if she was playing five different characters in one film. The Girl on the Train cast also features an ensemble cast of actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Avinash Tiwari. The Girl on the Train plot revolves around an alcoholic widow who gets embroiled in a murder investigation.

Image Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

(With Inputs from PTI)

