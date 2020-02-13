Kiss Day 2020: From 'Hate Story 2' To 'Jism 2', Bollywood's Best Kisses Of All Time

Valentine's Day week starts from February 7 and ends on February 14 i.e. on Valentine’s Day, every year. Ahead of Valentine's Day is Kiss Day, which is celebrated on February 13. Romance is an inseparable part of Bollywood and the and the number of romantic dramas and romantic comedies that come out every year is a testimony to it.

Some filmmakers are bold enough to present various shades of romance in their films. They do not shy away from showing the physical act of love in all its glory. Here is a compilation of all such Bollywood movies who has featured best kissing onscreen.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a 2013 tragic romantic-movie helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie is a joint production of Bhansali and Eros International. The film featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. Ranveer Deepika's chemistry set the screens on fire.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a 2013 romantic drama movie helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie was bankrolled by Karan Johar. It starred Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in pivotal roles. It was their second movie together. The movie was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike as their hot chemistry was much-loved by everyone.

Hate Story 2

Hate Story 2 is a 2014 erotic-thriller helmed by Vishal Pandya. The movie was bankrolled under the banners of T-Series Films. The movie stars Sushant Singh, Surveen Chawla, and Jay Bhanushali in significant movies. Surveen Chawla and Jay Bhanusali set the silver screen on fire with their raging chemistry.

Jism 2

Jism 2 is a 2012 erotic thriller bankrolled and helmed by Pooja Bhatt. The movie is a sequel to the 2013 film Jism. Its stars Sunny Leone, Randeep Hooda, and Arunoday Singh in pivotal roles. Sunny Leone was seen romancing with both Randeep Hooda and Arunoday Singh. However, her chemistry with Randeep Hooda was much loved by the audience.

