SS Rajamouli Seeks Telangana Govt's Nod To Allow Trial Shoot Of 'RRR' With Limited Crew

Tollywood biggies Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and Dil Raju, with several other celebrities, had a meeting with Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday. The meeting was held at Chiranjeevi's house in Hyderabad. According to reports by a media portal, Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli has requested to be allowed to do a one-day trial shoot of his upcoming film, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram.

SS Rajamouli requests Chief Minister to allow them one-day trial shoot

As the pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and the film industry is incurring huge losses, South Indian filmmakers have tried to find a solution. The trial shoot is supposedly an attempt to show the authorities that film shootings can take place even with limited cast and crew members amidst the pandemic. It has been reported by a media portal that the director appealed to the Chief Minister and ensured him that the shooting for the one-day trial will take place with a very limited crew.

However, the decision lies with the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao. According to reports from a media portal, there are speculations that the government is willing to let post-production works take place almost immediately. On the other hand, the Cinematography Minister has not been willing to let film shootings take place from June, which is why the joint meeting was held this Thursday.

Reports have been surfacing in media that theatres will be permitted to function in Telangana from the first week of August or so. According to media portals, single screens might be allowed to host only three shows per day. As far as multiplexes are concerned, reportedly, they have been asked to come up with a collective decision at the national level. Reportedly, multiplexes will have to coordinate with the local authorities and function accordingly.

In an interview with a leading media portal, Chiranjeevi had said that he is of the opinion that theatres should be re-opened. He further said that he requests the government to allow the filmmakers to resume shootings. He emphasised his statement saying that he alone does not feel so, but it is the wish of the entire fraternity that film shootings resume and theatres re-open.

Details about RRR

RRR is an SS Rajamouli directorial film starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. The movie is a period action drama film. The movie was set to release on January 2021.

