Who Is Ammy Virk? Here's All You Need To Know About The '83 Actor

Ranveer Singh’s ’83 has been constantly creating headlines since its announcement. Be it the gripping plot of the movie or Ranveer’s never-seen-before avatar, ’83 has been the talk of the time for a long time now, as it has managed to click well with the audience.

However, what caught the audience’s attention was the interesting star cast of the movie. Recently, the makers of the movie revealed that popular Punjabi actor Ammy Virk has been roped in to play the character of Balwinder Sandhu in the film. Here is everything you need to know about Ammy Virk.

Everything you need to know about Ammy Virk

Amninderpal Singh Virk, popularly known as Ammy Virk, is a Punjabi singer, actor and producer, who owns a production house named Villagers Film Studio. Born in Punjab, Ammy Virk kick-started his career in the music industry with Yaar Amli.

The singer went on to deliver several successful chartbusters like Qismat, Haaye Ve and Qubool. Ammy started his acting career with the role of Hakam in the historical romantic Punjabi entertainer, Angrej, for which he also bagged the Best Debut Actor Award at PTC Punjabi Film Awards. Ammy Virk managed to garner immense appreciation for his work in films like Bambukat, Ardaas, Nikka Zaildar, Laung Laachi and Qismat.

Ammy Virk is currently gearing up for his big Bollywood debut with '83. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Bhasin, and Jatin Sharma in the leading roles, '83 follows the life story of the cricket prodigy, Kapil Dev. Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

Sat shri akaal sab nu te thnku tuc ainna pyaar ditta, jihde karke m goin to do debut in bollywood... thnku so much... shukar waheguru ji da...@RanveerOfficial bhaji @kabirkhankk sir @83thefilm @RelianceEnt #mantenamadhu sir @vishinduri sir , thnx to @PawanGill bhaji #Relive83 pic.twitter.com/3KQoSWKHvM — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) January 23, 2019

(promo Image: Ammy Virk Instagram)

