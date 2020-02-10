Kangana Ranaut Has Evolved Her Fashion Game Over The Years; Details Here

Kangana Ranaut is known in Bollywood for her acting skills. While she has veritably evolved as an actor since her debut film, Gangster (2006), Kangana's fashion game and looks have also undergone a huge visible change. Here is a timeline of Kangana's fashion looks and how it changed over the years:

2006

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in 2006 with Anurag Basu's Gangster. She used to look radically different from what she looks now. Kangana had long, voluminous curls and was often spotted in casuals. Her wardrobe mostly consisted of dresses and denim.

Also Read: Aerials Show Bush Fire On Kangaroo Island

2010

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Family: Know About 'Panga' Actor's Parents, Sister Rangoli And Brother

This year, Kangana Ranaut starred in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. The year is all about glitters and shimmer in the fashion world, and Kangana too was spotted in such styles. She had sported a metallic gold dress with a headband. The whole look was a blend of high fashion. Keeping with the trend, Kangana sported many such bling outfits.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga's New Still Is Out And The Actors Are All Smiles

2014

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Fan? Here Are Some Best Songs Of The Actor Which You Cannot Miss

Four years hence, Kangana Ranaut evolved her fashion game and seemed to have earned the label of a star beside that of an actor. She was reportedly a part of many fashion campaigns, launches, and fashion shows. Fashion critics also reportedly praised her fashion game. She was seen sporting high fashion clothes like a black dress with feather details.

Also Read: How Kangana Ranaut Fared At The Bollywood Box Office In 2019

2018

Ever since then, Kangana Ranaut has visibly experimented with her fashion. She had chopped off her curly locks to a shorter pixie cut. She is seen sporting ethnic wear more than western outfits. Kangana also fares as a saree lover, wearing the six-yards even when she is travelling.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut: The Best Makeup Looks Of The Queen From 2019

(Image source: Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.