Where Is Tanuja Now? Here's Everything To Know About Veteran Bollywood Actor Tanuja

Veteran Bollywood actor Tanuja has worked in numerous movies like Chand Aur Suraj, Haathi Mere Saathi, Jeene Ki Raah, and Mere Jeevan Saathi, among others. She last appeared on Bengali flick Shonar Pahar in 2018, which exhibits a deep bond between an orphan and a grandmother. Here is everything to know about the veteran actor.

Everything to know about Bollywood star Tanuja

Tanuja's family

Tanuja, an acclaimed Bollywood actor, belongs to a Marathi family. Born to filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and star Shobhna Samarth, she started acting at a young age. Tanuja had marked her acting debut with her elder sister Nutan in 1950’s drama film Hamari Beti and has refused to look back since then.

Tanuja's net worth

Tanuja has been a part of numerous successful Bollywood movies. Moreover, she has received awards and accolades for her impressive performances in some of them. According to Trends Celeb Now, the veteran actor's net worth is between $1 million and $5 million (between ₹7 crore and ₹37 crores).

Tanuja's photos with family members

Recently, during the COVID-19 lockdown, her daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji have shared throwback photos of their mother on various occasions. They all remembered the good times before the pandemic started. One of the photos feature, Kajol, Nysa Devgn, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Tanuja posing for a fun capture. Mukerji captioned it as, "Happy pre-COVID times! Family is what it is all about! #stayhomestaysafe #missingyouall." Here are some of the snaps that you must check out right away:

Tanuja's photo in swimsuit

Previously, Tanuja also made headlines in March 2020 after appearing in a swimsuit with her daughter. The actor reportedly went on a holiday with actor Tanishaa Mukerji alongside other celebrities. In one of the photos, she stole the limelight in a cobalt-blue swimsuit, while rejoicing on the poolside with her girl gang. They clicked the picture when Tanishaa Mukerji celebrated her birthday in a resort at Alibaug and spent a gala time with her mother as well. Check out their snap on the photo-sharing platform here:

