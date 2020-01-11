Ranveer Singh Reveals The Much Awaited Logo Of The Film, '83

The makers of the film '83, which is being touted as the biggest sports film of all time, has finally revealed its logo. The actor Ranveer Singh who is essaying the character of Captain Kapil Dev in the film took to his Instagram and shared, “It’s coming🏏🏆 @83thefilm”. The film 83 traces the iconic win of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 world cup against West Indies as they made history and picked the World Cup for the first time ever. The film, 83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

When Ranveer spoke about the London shoot

At an event, Ranveer Singh opened up about shooting for '83 in London at Lord's Stadium, where the iconic history was made. He said, "Hamare yaha cricket is a religion. This is like bhakti vaali yatra pe agaye saare. Extremely proud to be associated with this film. 83 ki jo kahani hai ki jis tarah se ek underdog team ne jaake ek ultimate achievement kar lia against all odds. Nobody believed in them, and to beat back-to-back World Cup champions and to lift the trophy for the first time. They have changed the face of sport and changed the attitude of the whole nation. So all of us boys are extremely proud of be a part of this project."

He further added: "It's a real honour and privilege for us to be here. We are proud of the film we are working on. For us boys, can we take a moment to appreciate how blessed we are to be able to experience this."

