Know Deepti Naval's Net Worth As 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Star Rings In 69th Birthday

Deepti Naval kick-started her career in 1978 with her role in the movie Junoon, helmed by Shyam Benegal. After this, she was roped in for back-to-back movies like Jallian Wala Bagh, Hum Paanch, Ek Baar Phir and others. Deepti rose to fame after her appearance in the film, Chashme Buddoor, alongside Farooq Shaikh was well-received by the audience. On her 69th birthday, here's a look at Deepti Naval's net worth.

Deepti Naval's net worth

According to a report by Idol Networth, Deepti Naval's net worth is $15 Million. She is best known for her roles in films like Leela, Mirch Masala, and Marhi Da Diva. More so, her appearance in the daily soaps titled Mukti Bandhan, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Tanaav, also garnered a lot of attention. Deepti Naval's income is apprehensive of her appearances in movies, shows, short films and her direction. She also won several awards in her prolific career.

Deepti Naval's movies

After her roles in the 80s and 90s, Deepti was seen in films like Bawandar, Shakti - The Power, Leela, Memories in March, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Aurangzeb, Inkaar, and others. While she won the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2003 Karachi Film Festival for her role in Leela, she also won the Best Actress Award at the 2012 Imagine India Film Festival in Spain, for her role in Memories in March. Not only this, in 2009, Deepti donned the director's hat and helmed the movie, Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish, starring Manisha Koirala, Rajit Kapur, and others. The movie garnered positive reviews from fans.

Recently, Naval took to her Instagram and remembered her favourite co-star and late actor Farooq Shaikh. She shared an old vintage photo with him and wrote, "My most favourite on-screen pair! Your chemistry was beyond words. Farooq Sahab you are greatly missed." Deepti often shares throwback pics on Instagram. As she turned a year older on February 3, many took to Twitter to remember her movies and work; and penned sweet notes for her.

