Mouni Roy & Aashka Goradia Cuddle After A Year, 'Naagin' Star Calls It 'fun Impromptus'

On Wednesday night, Mouni Roy took to Instagram and posted a bunch of photos with her friend Aashka Goradia. The duo was elated as they met each other after a good long break of one year. Mouni was seen cuddling with Goradia as they posed for some happy portraits amid the greenery.

Sharing the photos, she went on to pen a heartwarming note. Roy wrote, "There are days in life that are best not spelled out in words, they are mixed in crystal dust & angel mist (and all things edible). This was one such day. Writing it down in my cryptic STORYBOOK forever."

Mouni added that she missed her baby Aashka Goradia a lot and that a year felt like forever. "Let’s not make it too many moons before I can see you again. So grateful for your beautiful existence," she further wrote. Mouni went to call Goradia "mine" and continued, "Ashutosh, I am keeping my eyes open for that one perfect stranger for you. Thank you for the wonderful day. It’s for keeps. #mybeautifulhumans."

As soon as Mouni Roy's photos with the Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar star were up on the internet, fans rushed to drop endearing comments. Not only this, but Aashka also penned a warm note on her Instagram handle. She posted another set of photos and wrote, "Cause after one year, extra cuddles, extra food, extra drives and extra night stay. I missed you so much." She added, "That we couldn’t stop talking until sleep crawled and begged. May this always be! To many more such fun impromptus."

Mouni Roy and Aashka cuddle after a year

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie, London Confidential, alongside Purab Kolhi. Helmed by Kanwal Sethi and produced by Mohit Chhabra and Ajay Rai, the film released on ZEE5 and garnered positive reviews from fans. In the movie, she plays the role of Uma Kulkarni, who sets upon a spying mission. However, things turn upside down after her partner goes missing. Apart from this, she will be seen in the upcoming movie, Brahmastra, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others in pivotal roles.

