'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 2: Vansh & Riddhima Make Kabir Feel Jealous

Colors TV's show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 starring Helly Shah, Rahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. All the twists in the show have turned up after Riddhima made an attempt to kill herself. While Ishani has landed in trouble, Vansh decides to back her and save her from the family. Vansh learns that Kabir will be angry and understands that he can handle the latter, as he has handled the worst situations before. Read on for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

In the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 2 episode, Vansh plans how to tell the family about the accident. He recalls the time when everyone believed him that he met with an accident and in that car, Kabir’s father and aunty had passed away. He tries to shadow Ishani and plots a new plan. He doesn't want Riddhima's family to blame Ishani for all this. Even though he knows that the latter was responsible for the former's parents' death, he decides to hide the truth in every way possible.

Later on, Vansh calls Cheng and tells him that he has put a lot of effort to get the diamonds. Soon, Riddhima wakes up and shares a warm moment with Vansh. He lifts her and takes her to the dining table, where Kabir is seated. The duo gets mushy, leaving Kabir fuming. Vansh also expresses his love for Riddhima and then heads out for his work. Kabir learns that Vansh has snatched a lot from him. He also recalls that his mother is in jail because of him. Kabir understands that a big bad plan will only destroy him.

As soon as Vansh returns home, he notices that Riddhima's photo frame has fallen on the ground. Soon, he gets weird feelings and asks everyone about her. But Angre tells him that she's nowhere to be seen. Riddhima is in for an ugly plan. He goes far away and plans to walk on glass bottles to make herself learn a lesson. Vansh reaches in time and stops her from doing all this. Meanwhile, Kabir on the other hand, tries to break down Vansh's favourite things.

